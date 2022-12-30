ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade called off due to potential thunderstorms

Weather experts said the projection of thunderstorms heading for the area would have not ensured the safety of those who planned to attend.

TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade has been canceled due to the potential of thunderstorms impacting the event, sporting officials announced Thursday.

The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, was ruled out after officials with the city of Tampa and Ybor City said the projection of thunderstorms heading for the area would have not ensured the safety of those who planned to attend.

"We have had a great week of events so far and look forward to a terrific game on Monday between Illinois and Mississippi State," ReliaQuest Bowl stated in a news release.

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 22 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in this year's edition of the competition, ReliaQuest Bowl officials announced earlier in December.

It's only the second meeting in history for the two who last played in 1980. It's also Illinois' first appearance in the bowl since 1991.

The ReliaQuest Bowl has created an estimated $1.1 billion in economic impact and distributed about $164 million to universities, bowl officials say. The bowl has also brought in more than a million fans and visitors from outside the Tampa Bay region. The sporting event has contributed more than $3 million to 160 charities since 2016, ReliaQuest Bowl says.