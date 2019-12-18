TAMPA, Fla — Store owners along South Tampa’s Gandy Boulevard say all they want for Christmas this year is a little more business. With all the Selmon Expressway Connector construction going on, things have been slow in some spots.

So, the Expressway Authority is kick-starting its #ShopGandy holiday campaign, aimed at directing retail traffic to the neighborhood.

It’s designed to help retailers like Mike Kwasin.

Kwasin is trying to keep his spirits up, hoping more people will shop Gandy this final week before Christmas – and find their way to his wine and spirits shop.

Kwasin has operated the store for 35 years now, but the construction outside his door this year has been a tough obstacle to overcome.

Regular customers, he says, have gone MIA – avoiding the daily traffic tie-ups that come with the Expressway Authority’s construction of a massive overpass.

“You know, I’m down 12 to 15% the last three months,” said Kwasin.

“People that live around here won’t drive down here because of the back up in traffic.”

Sue Chrzan, a spokesperson for the Expressway Authority says when they originally launched the #ShopGandy campaign they knew what was coming down the road.

Now it’s here.

So, they’re pushing hashtags like #ShopGandy and #ShopLocal hoping to drive sales, “Because we know the construction can be a little bit of a pain,” said Chrzan.

“So, we want to help the businesses get a little bit more business this year.”

It’s difficult to gauge the full impact the construction has had on local businesses. Some have moved out. Some have moved in. Some are optimistically on the way.

At stores like Vintage etc., they hope the ad campaign breathes a little Christmas spirit into people’s pocketbooks and reminds them to support their neighbors.

“It gives us an opportunity to share,” said Ann Morrick, who operates the store. “You know, and you think about, wow I forgot about that place. Oh, I didn’t realize it was open during the construction. And it brings them in here.”

It might be difficult to tell by looking at it, but if everything stays on schedule, the Selmon Expressway extension will be finished by fall of 2020.

That would be just in time for next year‘s holiday shopping season.

And that, say local retailers, would be a gift in and of itself.

