The Florida Aquarium brings back Rhythm & Brews by the Bay

The event will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 for guests to experience a full lineup of beer tastings and a full concert experience.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a two-year pause, the Florida Aquarium is bringing back one of its iconic events, and it has a new name!

Rhythm & Brews by the Bay, formerly known as Brews by the Bay, will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, for guests to experience a full lineup of beer tastings and a full concert experience.

According to a news release, the night will begin with an aquarium experience followed by an acoustic set with Ken Block and Drew Copeland of the band Sister Hazel and a headline performance by the ‘90s alternative rock band, the Gin Blossoms.

Beer tastings from local craft breweries will be available throughout the evening, the news release said.

General admission tickets are available for $125. VIP tickets are available for $175 and include early access, a VIP lounge and a designated viewing area.