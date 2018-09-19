TAMPA, Fla. -- Six haunted houses, six scare zones and six roller coasters to ride with monsters in the dark -- this year’s Howl-O-Scream has frights around every corner of the park.

The annual fright fest at Busch Gardens Tampa is back for a 19th year during select nights Sept. 21-Oct. 28.

Related: Busch Gardens to open new roller coaster 'Tigris' in spring 2019

This year, you’ll find scare actors joining you on rides like Cobra’s Curse, Falcon’s Fury, Cheetah Hunt, Montu, SheiKra and Kumba. Two of haunted houses and five of the scare zones are also brand new this year.

Photos: Busch Gardens

Haunted Houses

Insomnia: In this haunted asylum, patients are forced to stay awake and receive twisted treatments from demented doctors.

Simon’s Slaughterhouse: This new house is so intense, Busch Gardens recommends it only for those 17 and older. To get to Simon’s really sick and twisted games, you’ll have to pass through the Meat Market scare zone, where there’s a Monster Menu of human hors-d'oeuvres.

The Black Spot: Infamous pirate Saw Tooth Silas marks guests for death and sends them to his mysterious hideaway to meet a horrifying end.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Death Water Bayou: A Voodoo queen and her sadistic creatures transform wayward wanderers into evil minions with dark magic. Try to get out of the swamps before falling victim to her spells.

Unearthed: A centuries-old house has been found buried deep beneath the ground. When it’s opened, a vengeful demon is unearthed and takes her revenge by collecting eyes.

Motel Hell: You’ll soon find out why this hotel is conveniently vacant. The reason why it can’t be torn down: ghosts of the former owners still haunt the halls.

Related: Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is a love letter to 1980s horror

Scare Zones

Camp D.O.A.: In this haunted marsh, campers should sleep with one eye open to escape the swamp mutants.

Deadly Toys: Childhoods are ruined when classic toys head out on a murderous rampage.

Hell on Wheels: A sadistic motorcycle gang is willing to do anything to protect their survival supplies.

Maniac Midway: In this “scariest show on earth,” clowns have taken over the midway and are looking for stars of their horrid attraction.

Dia de Los Muertos: This Day of the Dead celebration features a parade to honor those who have gone before us.

Meat Market: Cannibalistic fiends feast on the weak in the entrance to Simon’s Slaughterhouse.

Howl-O-Scream runs 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 21 through Oct. 28. Tickets start at $39.99 for a single night. More information and tickets here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP