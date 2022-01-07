Search underway for missing Valrico man who vanished on Christmas Eve

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says relatives haven't heard from him since Dec. 24, 2021.

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from Valrico.

Deputies say 32-year-old Riley Hogan's family wants the public's help in locating him.

According to investigators, Hogan has not been seen since Christmas Eve when he left his home near the intersection of Seffner-Valrico Road and Valrico Lake Road. At the time, authorities say he was riding a 2010 blue Kawasaki motorcycle with Florida license plate MKBU64.

Hogan is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his location should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.