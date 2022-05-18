Deputies: 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide at Riverview home

Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to give additional information on the case at 2:30 p.m.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating what they say is an apparent double murder-suicide at a Riverview home.

The sheriff's office says Wednesday morning deputies were called to a home on the 13000 block of Graham Yarden Drive to find three people dead.

No other details were immediately released.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to give additional information on the case at 2:30 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Tampa.