Deputies: 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide at Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating what they say is an apparent double murder-suicide at a Riverview home.
The sheriff's office says Wednesday morning deputies were called to a home on the 13000 block of Graham Yarden Drive to find three people dead.
No other details were immediately released.
Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to give additional information on the case at 2:30 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Tampa.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is urged to reach out for help. You can contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.