Man, his dog killed after Riverview mobile home blaze

The home was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. No hydrants were reportedly within the community.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man is dead, as well as his dog as fire crews work to completely extinguish a blaze that engulfed an entire mobile home, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

It happened overnight in the Pleasant Living mobile home community in Riverview. Multiple people reportedly called around 3:45 a.m. about a mobile home completely overtaken by flames on Indian Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they confirmed the entirety of the home was on fire. Crews said they worked quickly to protect two nearby houses from "the extreme radiant heat" coming from the fire as they simultaneously worked to get it under control.

Multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire and made multiple searches of the home. First responders said because there weren't any internal hydrants within the community, a water tanker shuttle operation made sure the fire trucks had enough water to battle the fire.

The fire was put out in about an hour. Crews are reportedly still working on putting out hot spots Friday morning.

The man was found dead as crews battled the blaze. His name and identity have not been released at this time. A dog reportedly also died in the fire.