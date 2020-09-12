Sheriff: Bystander hurt, wanted man shot and killed by deputies

Sheriff Chad Chronister said a 27-year-old man was shot by deputies after he told them he had a gun and motioned to reach for it.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says one person was taken to the hospital and one man was shot and killed early late Tuesday in Riverview.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said investigators were serving warrants to a 27-year-old driver near a Mcdonald's on Bloomingdale Avenue. When deputies went up to the car and told him he had warrants, the driver hit the gas and drove down a ravine into Bloomingdale Avenue and hit another car, according to Chronister.

Chronister said deputies tried to get the driver to surrender peacefully. The driver told investigators repeatedly he had a gun, according to Chronister.

"The deputies did a textbook job of trying to get him to surrender himself, stopping short of begging him not to reach for the firearm he said he had," Chronister said.

Chronister said at some point during the negotiation with deputies the driver made an "overt action" to reach where the gun was located and that's when deputies shot him.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, investigators said.

Investigators said there was a woman in the car with him they were able to get to safety before shots were fired.

Sheriff Chronister said the driver of the van that was hit by the 27-year-old who was trying to drive away was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

HCSO is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Riverview. One suspect transported to the hospital. No deputies are injured.

Intersection of Bloomingdale Ave and Providence Rd is currently shut down.#shooting #BloomingdaleAve #trafficalert #teamHCSO pic.twitter.com/Tsv7vm8hqI — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) December 9, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

