Deputies search for possibly armed man after deadly Riverview shooting

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest after a deadly shooting in Riverside Monday morning.

Investigators said they are looking for a Hispanic 20-year-old man who is about 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Deputies said he could be armed.

Deputies said one person died at the scene. Investigators said the shooting doesn't appear to be random at this time.

The sheriff's office said anyone who lives in the Southfork Lakes community in Riverview are asked to please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office if they notice anything suspicious.

This is an active investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

