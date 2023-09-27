Riverview father found guilty of murdering his 13-year-old daughter, jury says

Nahshon Shannon has been indicted on two murder charges for the killing of his daughter Janessa.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Riverview father has been found guilty of killing his 13-year-old daughter in 2017 and tried to cover it up, according to a jury.

Nahshon Shannon has been indicted on two murder charges for the killing of his daughter Janessa – including third-degree felony murder and child abuse.

Flashback to July 2, 2017 — it was the last time Janessa was seen alive. Two days later, she was reported missing.

On July 12, Janessa's body was found in a "densely wooded area" of Triple Creek Preserve. According to both Janessa's parents, the teen had run away from home in the past. This history of running away, coupled with no indications she had been abducted, meant authorities didn't issue an Amber Alert at the time, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Nahshon was initially cooperative with the investigation, but when deputies asked to search his home — the last place Janessa was seen alive — he wouldn't let them. Instead, he invoked his 5th Amendment right and hired an attorney.

The trial lasted nearly two weeks, and witnesses testified that Shannon picked up his teen daughter from her mother's home on July 1, 2017, before her body was found, the State Attorney’s Office of the 13th Judicial Circuit said in a news release.

Officials say tire impressions were found near the daughter's body that matched Shannon's car. A type of bag and tape used to get rid of the girl's body also matched the tape and bag found in Shannon's car.

“The victim in this case was a child whose life was only beginning. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends as they navigate through this tragedy," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. "Our prosecutors were presented with a challenging circumstantial case which they skillfully presented to jurors. We are thankful for the jury’s service and appreciate their time and dedication to this trial."

Shannon faces up to 20 years in prison and a judge will sentence him in November, the news release mentions.