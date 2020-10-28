Search ongoing for Riverview bank robber

The man left a note with the teller, implying he had a weapon and demanded cash.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspected bank robber.

The crime happened around 1:42 p.m. Wednesday at the Fifth Third Bank at 13304 U.S. Highway 301 South, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a man went up to the counter and handed the teller a note. It implied that he had a weapon and demanded cash. The teller handed over the money, later telling law enforcement a weapon was not displayed.

The man is said to be about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs between 190-210 pounds.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured during the course of this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "Weapon or not, this individual not only stole money from the bank, but he also instilled fear into the lives of employees there.

"I'm urging anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious this afternoon to call us immediately."

The sheriff's office can be reached at 813-247-8200. People also can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

