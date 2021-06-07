x
Hillsborough County

SWAT team responds to man barricaded inside apartment in Riverview

Negotiators have been talking to him.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has responded to a developing situation at an apartment complex on Cypressdale Drive near I-75 in Riverview.

Deputies were first dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man barricaded inside an apartment. 

The SWAT team has since been activated, and crisis negotiators have been speaking with the person, according to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back updates.

