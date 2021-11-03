Have you seen Robert? Deputies searching for missing teen

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Robert? Deputies say they need help in locating the missing teen from Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Robert Jacobs was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Monday at his home on Lanshire Drive. Deputies say he left the house but never returned.

Jacobs is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Law enforcement says he frequents the Town 'n' Country area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.