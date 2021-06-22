Jurors to consider life or death for Ronnie Oneal III

The Riverview, Florida, man was found guilty of first-degree murder of his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether Ronnie Oneal III lives or dies for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter is up to a 12-person jury.

In Florida, those members must unanimously agree to a recommendation for death before a judge imposes such a sentence. That consideration is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 23, during the penalty phase of Oneal's trial.

If not capital punishment, Oneal will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jurors found Oneal, 32, guilty Monday of the first-degree premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, and his 9-year-old daughter. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his 8-year-old son, who he stabbed and lit on fire.

He, too, was convicted of arson and aggravated child abuse.

Oneal's son, now 11, testified against his father during the trial, recalling his father's attack in March 2018 at their Riverview home. The child claimed Oneal tried to recruit him to help kill his mother with a 12-gage shotgun.

"My dad said, 'Come in here and come kill this B word,' and then I went in the room and he handed me a shotgun and help me shoot it," Oneal's son said during the trial. He said he never did see his father fire the deadly shot but recalled his mom coming outside afterward.

Oneal would then hit his daughter in the back of the head with an axe and stab his son several times and set him on fire, the child said.

Oneal represented himself during the trial, claiming law enforcement tampered with evidence and he had acted in self-defence. He will allow his attorneys to step in during the penalty portion of the trial.

But before the trial even began, Oneal told prospective jurors he believes in the death penalty while addressing them in court.

"When it comes to the death penalty, I just want to let you all know that, me personally, I am for it. If somebody has committed these crimes, they are worthy of death," he said.