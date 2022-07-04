Roof, attic in Tampa house catches fire, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue department says a house on Lakeville Drive in Tampa caught on fire and flames were seen from the roof of the home at 4 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters also saw smoke and flames from the second story of the house, HCFR said in a news release.
The fire was put out within 11 minutes when crews arrived to the house where they also performed both primary and secondary searches with no reported injuries to people inside the home or firefighters.
The occupants who lived in the home threw away what they believed to be cooled coals used in their barbecue. The coals reportedly caught a garbage bin on fire and burned it hot enough to extend the fire up to the side of the home into the attic.