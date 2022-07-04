Roof, attic in Tampa house catches fire, authorities say

No injuries were reported to people inside of the home.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue department says a house on Lakeville Drive in Tampa caught on fire and flames were seen from the roof of the home at 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters also saw smoke and flames from the second story of the house, HCFR said in a news release.

The fire was put out within 11 minutes when crews arrived to the house where they also performed both primary and secondary searches with no reported injuries to people inside the home or firefighters.