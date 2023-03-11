Hillsborough deputies investigating homicide after man dies from gunshot wound in Ruskin

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Manatee Drive, the sheriff's office said.

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died from a gunshot wound late Friday evening in Ruskin, a news release said.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Manatee Drive, the sheriff's office said. Once they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper body, authorities said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“I’m saddened by this senseless loss of life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are currently working to determine what led up to this fatal shooting. If anyone has additional information, please contact us immediately.”

The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at (813) 247-8200.