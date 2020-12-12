Public asked to avoid contact with water after sewage spill at Ruskin Inlet

Hillsborough County is asking residents to not fish, swim or wade in the inlet for the next few days.

RUSKIN, Fla. — If you typically find yourself in the Ruskin Inlet's waters, you may want to take a few days off.

Hillsborough County is urging residents to stay out of the inlet due to a sewage spill earlier Friday.

According to the county, the spill was located south of West Shell Point Road and Third Street Northwest and west of U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Crews were able to stop the leak around 11 a.m. but the effects of the issue will be felt over the next couple of days.

"Residents are urged not to fish, wade or swim in the inlet for the next few days, and to avoid coming into contact with the water while boating or doing other activities," the county wrote.

Public Utilities has posted signs in the area while it works with state and local environmental agencies, takes samples and monitors the spill area.

It is important to note that the sewage spill does not impact tap water, which is both safe to consume and unaffected, according to the county.

Anyone with questions can call the Water Resource Department at 813-744-5600.

