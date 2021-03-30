HCSO: Deputies hope people in photo can help them determine who vandalized a Ruskin park

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of a group of people investigators are trying to identify and speak with as they try to figure out who was behind a case of vandalism at a public park.

The sheriff's office says one or more unknown individuals set fire to a basketball court and broke overhead lights at an outdoor picnic pavilion earlier this month at a park in Ruskin. Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is trying to piece together who is responsible.

Deputies were dispatched on March 3 to the Ruskin Recreational Center on 6th Street SE. They say surveillance video showed a black four-door car pull into the parking lot just after midnight and four unidentified people hopped out.

Deputies believe speaking with those four people could help them determine what happened.

"Our detectives want to talk to these individuals and are asking anyone who recognizes them from the surveillance video to please help us identify them," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "We are working to determine who caused this costly and senseless damage to a public park that is enjoyed by people of all ages."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.