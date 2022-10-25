HCFR: Ruskin mobile home destroyed by fire

There were no reported injuries to people who live at the home or first responders.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A mobile home in Ruskin was destroyed due to a fire on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

One of the people that lived at the home called 911 and said they saw smoke and flames coming from inside, authorities say.

When rescue crews arrived at the home, they say that half of the home was already on fire.

Firefighters reportedly deployed a hand line to put the fire out and additional crews created a water supply from a nearby hydrant to clear the blaze and see better inside of the home.

Authorities say the fire was under control within 15 minutes when the first rescue crew arrived at the home.

HCFR says two searches were conducted and nobody was found inside the home. There were also no reported injuries to people who live at the home or first responders.

The cause of the fire was reportedly indeterminable but it's not suspicious.