1 man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Ruskin

Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

RUSKIN, Fla. — One person is dead and another injured after a daytime shooting in Hillsborough County.

Deputies were dispatched just after 11 a.m. Thursday to an address on 8th Street NE near 2nd Avenue NE in Ruskin. There, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene. The second man was taken to South Bay Hospital and later transferred to Blake Medical Center in Manatee County. His condition is not yet known.

Detectives say witnesses are cooperating with the investigation, but authorities have not yet released any further information.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.