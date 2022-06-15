Blowtorch causes fire that engulfs RV in Dover, firefighters say

No injuries were reported.

DOVER, Fla. — A blowtorch caused an RV to go up in flames overnight in Dover, according to a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue news release.

Firefighters say they received a call at 11:50 p.m. reporting a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, crews pulled an attack line and got the blaze under control within five minutes, the news release said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said they determined "a blowtorch that was being used to cut the RV ignited fumes and caused the fire."

Photos and videos posted to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Facebook page show the destroyed RV with only the frame and tires remaining.