Hillsborough County

RV catches fire in Riverview, authorities say

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Firefighters in Hillsborough County responded to an RV fire Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a large vehicle that was on fire in the 7200 block of US-301 in Riverview.

Firefighters reported that the recreational vehicle was engulfed in flames and was near a two-story building. 

Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Fire personnel stretched the handline to put the fire out and protect the building. Authorities said the fire was controlled within 18 minutes, and there was no one inside the RV at the time of the blaze.

Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

