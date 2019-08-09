TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy in need of his medications.

Ryan Nickles last was seen Friday night at his home on Citrus Falls Circle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he takes medications and is in need of those prescriptions. It's believed Nickles last was seen wearing black shorts with no shirt or shoes.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

