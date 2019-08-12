TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: Saveeae Omernick has been found and reunited with his family.
--
Original Story Below:
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.
Saveeae Omernick last was seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 23rd Avenue and North 24th Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.
It's believed he was wearing a faded light blue T-shirt with a food emoji on it, gray sweatpants and a red Nike hoodie sweatshirt.
Police say Omernick is 4-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6500.
