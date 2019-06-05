RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A school bus was shot with a BB gun pellet Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said somebody shot a BB gun pellet through the window of a school bus from Summerfield Elementary School. It happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Gordon Road and Entrance Way in Riverview.

Deputies said none of the 11 students on the bus were injured.

Law enforcement said they aren’t sure who shot the bus or if it was a prank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

