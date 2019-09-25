WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says it is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a hit-and-run driver in Wesley Chapel.

Troopers say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Wells Road and Boyette Road. The bus was heading westbound approaching Boyette Rpad when troopers say a white Cadillac SUV tapped the rear of the bus.

Troopers say the Cadillac then drove off.

FHP says there were eight children on the Pasco County school bus, but there were no reports of injuries.

