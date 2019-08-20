TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County school board on Tuesday unanimously approved adding year-round athletic trainers at of its high schools after an incoming freshman collapsed and died during football conditioning at Middleton High School in June.

The proposal includes spending $270,000 and contracting three health providers who would together supply 27 athletic trainers for every high school in the county.



Contracted providers include the USF S.M.A.R.T. Institute, Select Physical Therapy and PT Solutions Holdings.



According to one of the three contracts up for board approval, an athletic trainer’s presence would be prioritized according to the risk associated with each sport.



For example, in the fall, football is the sport associated with the greatest risk. After that comes volleyball and cheerleading. Third-tier risk sports for the fall include cross-country, swim/dive and golf.



If a trainer has more than one event at a time, the contract states the athletic director will give the trainer notice ahead of time, and that trainer will have to decide to split time or only attend one event according to risk.

Prior to the current school year, spokesperson Tanya Arja said only certain schools had athletic trainers and typically that time was volunteered.

Middleton High School did have an athletic trainer, but that trainer was not staffed during the summer.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins said last month that an investigation found many protocols were not followed before Hezekiah Walters died after the conditioning drills at Middleton.

Eakins said the district found Walters' student-athlete clearance forms had not been completed when conditioning began. Part of the paperwork included watching required safety videos, including one on heatstroke.

The money for the program will come from the Safety and Risk Management budget. At least one provider would also provide concussion testing.

