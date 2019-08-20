TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County school board will vote Tuesday on if it will seek a recommendation to have year-round athletic trainers at all high schools in the county.

The recommendation to spend $270,000 includes partnering with the University of South Florida to get athletic trainers from the university's SMART Institute. The push for the program comes after an incoming freshman at Middleton High School collapsed during a summer football conditioning session and later died.

If approved, the money for the program will come from the Safety and Risk Management budget.

Schools Spokesperson Tanya Arja said prior to this proposal, only certain schools had athletic trainers and typically, that time was volunteered.

Middleton High School did not have an athletic trainer. The district was unable to provide a list of which schools had athletic trainers on-site.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins said last month that an investigation found many protocols were not followed before Hezekiah Walters died after the conditioning drills at Middleton.

Eakins said the district found Walters' student-athlete clearance forms had not been completed when conditioning began. Part of the paperwork included watching required safety videos, including one on heatstroke.

