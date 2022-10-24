x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

The intersection where the crash happened will be closed for several hours as police investigate.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report.

The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash. 

The intersection of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues will be closed for several hours, according to police. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Shooting in Ybor City leaves man in critical condition; person of interest in custody

Before You Leave, Check This Out