Police search for elderly man last seen in Tampa

The police department is asking for the community's help to keep an eye out for the 68-year-old.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man last seen Thursday morning at an assisted living facility in Tampa.

Police say Francisco Carmona-Gonzalez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. The agency says it is "concerned for his safety" because he suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Gonzalez, who is a Spanish speaker, is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and around 130 pounds with short gray hair that is balding. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored striped shirt and black pants when he left the Angel's Garden Assisted Living Facility off of Rome Avenue.