Hillsborough County

Police search for elderly man last seen in Tampa

The police department is asking for the community's help to keep an eye out for the 68-year-old.
Francisco Lazaro Carmona-Gonzalez

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man last seen Thursday morning at an assisted living facility in Tampa.

Police say Francisco Carmona-Gonzalez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. The agency says it is "concerned for his safety" because he suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Gonzalez, who is a Spanish speaker, is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and around 130 pounds with short gray hair that is balding. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored striped shirt and black pants when he left the Angel's Garden Assisted Living Facility off of Rome Avenue. 

The police department is asking for the community's help to keep an eye out for the 68-year-old. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

