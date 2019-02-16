TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for two cars -- and their occupants -- believed to be involved in a deadly overnight shooting.

Deputies were sent around midnight Saturday to the Palms at Cedar Trace Apartments, located at 2200 Cedar Trace Circle, on a report of a shooting, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Upon arrival, a 33-year-old man was found shot in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Hillsborough detectives are looking for a white, 1995 Honda Odyssey van with Florida tag KWTM28 and a white, 1999 Honda CRV with Florida tag IE31UX.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

