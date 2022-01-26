Second person arrested in connection to shooting involving undercover Hillsborough deputy

The man faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and possessing a firearm as a felon.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has announced the second man wanted in connection to an armed robbery involving an undercover deputy has been arrested.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jaycob Riley was arrested Wednesday evening. He faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, robbery with a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Law enforcement said the undercover deputy was part of a larger investigation into getting illegal firearms off the streets. At around 4 p.m. Monday, the deputy was conducting a transaction with two men at the parking lot of the Westfield Brandon mall, according to the sheriff's office.

While inside the undercover deputy's car, authorities said both men drew their guns and robbed the deputy. Other detectives were monitoring the transaction and moved in after the undercover deputy was robbed.

When the two men noticed law enforcement, the sheriff's office says they both began firing at the deputies on scene and ran. One of the men, 19-year-old Jordan Gracia, was eventually tackled and arrested.