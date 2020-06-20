Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson honors Juneteenth in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Former presidential candidate and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson visited Tampa today to commemorate Juneteenth.
He learned more about the city's history and toured some of the redevelopment efforts happening in the city to give people a better place to live.
"The public, private partnerships that have occurred here that are resulting in this tremendous revitalization, where you have mixed-income, mixed-use, a holistic redevelopment of the entire area. This is the way urban renewal should be done," Carson said.
Carson also toured the ENCORE! redevelopment area which has been part of a public-private partnership, and is the future site of the Tampa African American History Museum.
“Juneteenth marks a celebrated date of progress in our Nation’s history. Today, it is a privilege to visit the future site of Tampa’s African American History Museum – a tribute to this progress in a formerly segregated neighborhood, Carson said.
"Through Opportunity Zone fund investments and partnerships, I am pleased to see this area thriving once again, without losing sight of its rich African American history and roots.”
