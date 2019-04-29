TAMPA, Fla. — Security at synagogues is once again a top priority across the country after another deadly shooting took place at the Chabad of Poway in the San Diego area.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department said they would be enhancing patrol of synagogues in the county following the attack.

Deputies were directed to all of the synagogues in the community, both officially and unofficially.

“To make their presence visible when they are not responding to calls for service as a drive-through," explained Donna Lusczynski, the sheriff's office chief deputy. "Make contact with the worshipers, if they are writing reports, sit in one of those locations so we can be seen. And if they are free at times of worship, to be visible and present.

"Just to deter.”

The relationship between the Tampa Jewish Community Center Federation and local law enforcement is not new. The groups have been working together since the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh six months ago.

“Several months ago they met with both of us, both the Tampa Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office to try to set and establish protocol and establish trainings," Lusczynski said. "So they reached out to us initially, we’ve met with them several occasions and just recently provided training for them."

The most recent training was just last week.

The Tampa JCC Federation would not discuss what specific safety measures they have in place and neither would Rabbi Joshua Hershen out of a concern that it would make his synagogue vulnerable.

But safety is always on his mind.

“You have to be constantly thinking ahead and not thinking after the fact," Hershen said.

While the attack on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar concerned him, it did not shock him. The potential effects on minority children bother him most.

“Cause otherwise they win, their hatred wins," Hershen said. "So we have to be careful in the way that we talk to our children and our students about this so they don’t think that it’s a burden to be Jewish.

"That they think it’s an honor and a blessing to be Jewish, or to be any other religion that a person identifies with."

