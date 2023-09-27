Where's Sophia? Missing Seffner 3-year-old considered endangered

Deputies say she was with her grandmother and both were last seen Monday at Walmart.

SEFFNER, Fla. — Have you seen Sophia? The 3-year-old from Seffner has been missing since Monday and is considered endangered, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

On Sept. 25, Sophia Lovinggood was reportedly with her grandmother, Veronica Lovinggood, at a Walmart located at E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Seffner.

Deputies said Veronica had contacted Sophia's mother to say they were on the way to bring the 3-year-old back home. They never arrived.

Now, neither has been seen or heard from since then, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say Sophia was last seen wearing a light green dress with spaghetti straps, a full-length denim jacket and purple flower slides. Her hair was reportedly styled in four braids. She has a birthmark on her right shoulder and a scar on her left shoulder, deputies added.

The sheriff's office says deputies are looking for information regarding Sophia's whereabouts. Anyone who knows anything about where she is or has seen her is asked to "immediately" call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

"Our top priority is the safe return of this young child," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are working diligently to locate this little girl, and we urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in bringing her home safely."