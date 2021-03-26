19-year-old charged with murder in December 2020 deadly Seffner shooting

SEFFNER, Fla. — Just more than three months after a deadly shooting in Seffner left a man dead, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the case.
On Dec. 14, 2020, investigators say they found an unresponsive man lying in the road, who later died.
Deputies say, Luis Natal Jr., 19, was responsible for the man's death and has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the deadly shooting.
Natal Jr. was already behind bars in at the Orient Road Jail on unrelated charges, according to a press release.
