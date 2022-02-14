Woman wakes up to find her home on fire in Seffner

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a 911 call at 10:41 am for a residential structure fire in Seffner. Upon our arrival, the first crew used a transitional attack to quickly knock down some of the fire and make entry into the home. The resident that dialed 911 reported that she was sleeping when she woke to a fire in the kitchen; she then got a young child and exited the home. A second resident stated she broke the front window and escaped, and the third came down the stairwell filled with smoke and exited the front door. A second alarm was called to assist with overhaul as crews worked to ensure the fire was entirely out in the rear addition and attic space. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported from residents or firefighters, but unfortunately, a rabbit, lizard, and hamsters were lost in the fire. Thank you to the American Red Cross of Central Florida who responded to assist the residents with housing, clothing, and food.