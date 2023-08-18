Man arrested in Seffner woman's death now a suspect in 2nd homicide

Philip Stapleton faces additional charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of being involved in the death of a Seffner woman last month is facing additional charges in connection to a 2021 homicide.

Philip Stapleton, 32, remains in jail after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says he somehow assisted in the July 20 shooting death of Ashley Voss who was sitting in her car at her home. He is facing charges of principal to murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

In an update Friday morning, Stapleton now faces additional charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of a man who was found on June 12, 2021, alongside a road in Thonotosassa.

The sheriff's office did not immediately detail how Stapleton was involved in the earlier case.

"Our dedicated detectives have displayed tireless determination in both of these investigations," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This shameless killer thought he could get away with murder on multiple occasions. His cold-blooded crimes end now.

"While nothing can fully heal the damage he has caused, I pray these victims' loved ones find comfort in knowing Stapleton will now have to answer for his actions."