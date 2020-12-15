Man found shot, killed in Seffner; sheriff asks for tips

There is no threat to the public, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

SEFFNER, Fla. — The search is on for a shooter after a man was found dead in a Hillsborough County neighborhood, the sheriff said.

Deputies responded around 6:19 p.m. Monday to the area of Bogdonoff Drive and Clay Pit Road following several 911 calls about people hearing gunshots and seeing a man lying on the road, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies found the man not long after they arrived; he later was pronounced dead by fire rescue.

Law enforcement does not yet have any information about the shooter or a car they might be driving.

"Right now, we believe this was a targeted shooting, and there is no threat to the public," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "I'm asking anyone who may have heard or seen something near Bogdonoff Drive to please contact us with those details."

People can call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

