FHP: Baby dies after being ejected from car in Selmon Expressway crash

The 1-year-old reportedly wasn't restrained in the car at the time of the crash. The driver of the car was seriously hurt.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 1-year-old boy is dead after he was ejected from a car when it collided with a guardrail on the Selmon Expressway, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the Selmon Expressway near milepost 11. The 20-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Sonata reportedly lost control of the car as it was driving along the outside lane of the expressway. The car then traveled to the shoulder and collided with a guardrail.

The baby, who troopers said was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was ejected from the car.

After colliding with the guardrail, the car was propelled back into traffic where it crashed into another car, a Nissan Pathfinder. Following the second collision, the Nissan came to a controlled stop as the Hyundai rotated to come to a stop in the outside travel lane.

The little boy was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Hyundai is reportedly in serious condition. The other passenger in the Hyundai, a 27-year-old man, had minor injuries, FHP said.