Tampa man found unresponsive after crash on Selmon Expressway

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

TAMPA, Fla. — Paramedics helped to resuscitate a 35-year-old Tampa man after troopers say he crashed his truck early Thursday on the Selmon Expressway.

The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on the upper deck of the eastbound expressway, east of 50th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man somehow lost control of this truck and crashed into the concrete barrier. As he was unconscious, Tampa police and Florida troopers performed rounds of CPR, gave the man Narcan and used an AED before paramedics took over.