Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes to adhere to Labor Day weekend schedule

The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will open.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to Selmon Expressway traffic this Labor Day weekend.

The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will open in the eastbound direction at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and will remain in the eastbound direction until 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6.

After that, the REL will be open in the westbound direction from Brandon to downtown Tampa, authorities say, resuming normal operation hours.

"Motorists are advised that the hours of operation on the Reversible Express Lanes are subject to change without notice for construction/maintenance work," the Hillsborough Expressway said in a news release.