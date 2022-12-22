Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes open for holiday schedule

The lanes will be open in the eastbound direction from downtown Tampa toward Brandon during Christmas and New Year's.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA).

Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and will remain open toward Brandon until 6 a.m. on Dec. 27.

After that time, normal hours of operations will resume and all traffic will be reversed to the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.

Then at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30, the REL will be open in the eastbound direction from the downtown area toward Brandon and will stay in that configuration until 6 a.m. on Jan. 3. At that time, all traffic will be reversed in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.

According to THEA, the following are the normal REL operations:

Monday through Friday

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Westbound toward Tampa

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Split operation

3 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Eastbound toward Brandon

Weekends and Holidays