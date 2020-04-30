TAMPA, Fla. — If you frequently travel the Selmon Expressway, you'll see toll rates go up next year.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced a 2.5 percent increase on tolls after using consulting firm Stantec to evaluate if toll prices could cover operating expenses and reserve funds.

The agency said the analysis by Stantec was done before coronavirus pandemic restrictions. But, Stantec said, "it is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 was beginning to be felt on the Selmon Expressway on Thursday, March 12, 2020."

But, THEA said this change is not COVID-19 related, but rather is to cover the cost of toll-by-plate invoices.

The agency said it looked into the cost of sending out invoices for toll-by-plate users and found it was costing drivers 36 cents more per toll than Sunpass users.

Here the new rates for 2021:

$1.88 for SunPass users on the east mainline reversible express lanes; $2.24 for toll-by-plate users

for SunPass users on the east mainline reversible express lanes; for toll-by-plate users $1.25 for SunPass holders at the west mainline; $1.61 for toll-by-plate

for SunPass holders at the west mainline; for toll-by-plate $0.93 for SunPass holders at 50th Street and Willow Street; $1.29 for toll-by-plate

for SunPass holders at 50th Street and Willow Street; for toll-by-plate $0.63 for SunPass holders at 22nd Street and Platt Avenue; $0.99 for toll-by-plate

