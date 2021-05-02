x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Deadly crash closes I-75 ramp to Selmon Expressway

People who typically drive this commute should take a different route.
Credit: DOT

TAMPA, Fla — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Hillsborough County. 

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash shut down all northbound lanes of the I-75 ramp onto the Selmon Expressway just after 4:30 a.m.

People who typically drive this commute should take a different route. One alternate route is to take the US-301 exit from I-75 to get onto the Selmon Expressway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter