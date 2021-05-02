Deadly crash closes I-75 ramp to Selmon Expressway

TAMPA, Fla — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Hillsborough County.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash shut down all northbound lanes of the I-75 ramp onto the Selmon Expressway just after 4:30 a.m.
People who typically drive this commute should take a different route. One alternate route is to take the US-301 exit from I-75 to get onto the Selmon Expressway.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Police searching for car carrying vials of COVID-19 vaccines stolen from Strawberry Festival Grounds
- NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers thank service members at MacDill Air Force base
- NFL says health, safety at the forefront leading up to Super Bowl LV
- Super Bowl LV forecast: Rain chances increasing a bit
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter