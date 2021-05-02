Deadly crash closes I-75 ramp to Selmon Expressway

People who typically drive this commute should take a different route.

TAMPA, Fla — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash shut down all northbound lanes of the I-75 ramp onto the Selmon Expressway just after 4:30 a.m.

People who typically drive this commute should take a different route. One alternate route is to take the US-301 exit from I-75 to get onto the Selmon Expressway.

