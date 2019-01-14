SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — A semi-truck hit a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue truck early Monday morning, according to county dispatch.

Fire Rescue says no injuries were reported in the crash on Interstate 75 northbound right by the Sun City Center exit.

The right lane of I-75 north near State Road 674 is blocked.

10News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to see if there are charges pending.

