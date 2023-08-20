11 semi-trailers destroyed after catching fire in Tampa, rescue crews say

Authorities say there were no injuries to people nearby or first responders.

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple semi-trailers with downed power lines on top of some of them caught fire Sunday afternoon in Tampa, officials say.

As a result of the fire, 11 semi-trailers were destroyed, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

At around 4:50 p.m., HCFRR received a call regarding a smoke investigation on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they say they saw smoke coming from tires on a few semi-trailers.

The department's captain reportedly called for more units to assist with the fire after finding out there were downed powerlines across the top of several of the semi-trailers.

Due to the dangers of applying water to live electrical lines, officials say rescue crews had to wait for Tampa Electric to arrive at the scene and cut power to the area before the fire could be put out.

"Once clear of the electrical hazard, units were able to contain the fire quickly," the news release reads.

Crews were able to put the fire out, even though it spread to multiple trailers.

Authorities say there were no injuries to people nearby or to first responders and no buildings in the area suffered any damage.