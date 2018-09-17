TAMPA, Fla. -- It's believed an unbalanced load might have caused a semi-truck to crash onto its side, spilling its contents and several gallons of fuel.

Its driver was not hurt.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday near Bearss and Nebraska avenues, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck driver felt the trailer losing stability, likely from an unbalanced load, as he made a turn. A tire failed and caused the truck to crash.

About 50 gallons of diesel fuel poured into the roadway and grassy shoulder.

