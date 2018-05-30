TAMPA, Fla. – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announced Wednesday plans for a $700 million expansion.

Crews are expected to complete it by mid-2019. The centerpiece of the expansion is a new 15-story hotel tower with 564 hotel rooms and suites. The expanded Hard Rock will have about 800 guest rooms.

“In addition to enhancing our guest experience and offering a premiere resort entertainment destination, this expansion will offer more growth opportunities for our team members," said Seminole Hard Rock president Joe Lupo in a news release.

Las Vegas-based Klai Juba Wald Architects are working on the project's architecture. Klau Juba Wald is also helping with interior designs along with Coral Gables-based Wimberly Interiors and Los Angeles-based Laurence Lee Associates. The construction team is led by Suffolk Yates.

The expansion at Florida's biggest casino includes adding 5,000 slot machines and almost 200 gaming tables.

A new 25,000-square-foot spa and salon will also open on the second level of the hotel tower and will offer pool-side services. The new spa will replace the existing spa and salon.

Other new additions include three outdoor swimming pools, new restaurants, retail shops and redesigning existing restaurants.

The Hard Rock also plans to add 700 parking spots, which brings the number of total spaces to about 6,000.

According to the Hard Rock, the expansion is expected to create about 1,000 part-time and full-time jobs in addition to more than 2,000 construction jobs during the two-year building project.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP