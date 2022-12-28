x
Hillsborough County

Police: Semi-truck flips over, catches fire in Tampa crash involving multiple cars

Authorities say southbound lanes of I-275 are closed from Busch Boulevard East to Hillsborough Avenue East.
TAMPA, Fla. — A semi-truck flipped over and caught on fire during a crash on Wednesday in Tampa, authorities say.

Multiple cars were also involved in the crash, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. 

As a result, all southbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed from Busch Boulevard East to Hillsborough Avenue East, law enforcement says. 

"We anticipate this section of the interstate being closed for several hours," TPD said in a statement.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes. The Florida Highway Patrol will arrive at the crash and investigate the incident, police say.  

